Insecurity: Defend Yourselves, Catholic Bishops Tell Nigerians

They stressed that recent and frequent cases of displacement and unlawful occupation of farmlands of indigenes by marauding herdsmen call for concern.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2020

Catholic Bishops of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province have called for total vigilance from the citizenry, in the face of growing insecurity in Nigeria. 

The clerics made the call in a communiqué they issued after their second plenary meeting held at the Bishop House, Okigwe. 

The communiqué, which was signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Archbishop Anthony J.V. Obinna, and Most Rev. Augustine T. Ukwuoma, centred on several national issues, including security, education and the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Bearing in mind that no economic or educational endeavour can thrive in a volatile and unsafe environment, the security and safety of the nation at large and Igboland in particular, deserve special attention," the clerics said

They stressed that recent and frequent cases of displacement and unlawful occupation of farmlands of indigenes by marauding herdsmen call for concern. 

From January to July 2020, at least 178 persons were killed in local government areas of Southern Kaduna, data from Civic Media Lab's life count and media report of killings gathered by SaharaReporters show.

Gunmen of Fulani ethnicity reportedly perpetrated most of the attacks.

"Kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, incessant killings, which have continued unabated, cast serious doubts on the willingness and capability of our security outfits to rise to their constitutional responsibilities," the Catholic Bishops said. 

They called on the governors of Imo and the Abia States, "to protect the lives of our people, their homes and their lands".

 The clerics urged the people to "rise in prayer to God in vigilance and legitimate self-defence, for the right to life, to our homes and our lands, is God-given". 

Addressing the issues related to the coronavirus, the bishops said nothing in recent memory had shaken the world like the pandemic.

"Amidst the unprecedented panic, tension and confusion provoked by the Covid-19 pandemic, and in the face of the resurgent insecurity in our land and across the nation, we have every reason to thank God, who has kept us alive by his mercy," the bishops said. 

The bishops reaffirmed that COVID-19 is real, noting that the governments, on their part, should rise to their responsibility of ensuring adequate provisions of basic amenities like running water. 

They said, "Particular attention should be paid to improving our poor healthcare facilities, making provision for more testing centres with affordable services and enough personal protective equipment, for our healthcare workers." 

On the effect of the pandemic on education, the Bishops added, "The pandemic has also impacted negatively on our educational system. Our schools at all levels have been closed for months. With everybody at home, there has been an increase in domestic violence, abuses and all sorts of crimes. 

"The inadequacy of our educational system and formation have been laid bare. Some climes have tried to bridge the gap through online education. Unfortunately, we lack the necessary infrastructure to key in, except in a handful of places and schools. 

"This is a challenge for all stakeholders in education. The billions of naira embezzled regularly could be gainfully used in meeting these challenges."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Thirteen Persons Killed In Fresh Benue Attack
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Military Task Force Arrests 8 Over Southern Kaduna Killings
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Catholic Priest Urges Nigerians To Occupy Aso Rock, National Assembly To Remove Bad Leaders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Recruiting More Members Despite Rehabilitation By Nigerian Government, North-East Governors Tell Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insurgency Eleven-year-old Girl, Several Women Abducted By Bandits During Attack On Katsina Communities
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insurgency Federal Capital Territory Residents Groan Amid Rising Cases Of Insecurity In City
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Drugs Buruji Kashamu: End Of Case No. 1:94-Cr-00172 In Chicago
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics People Can Mourn Me The Way They Like When I Die, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Ex- Petroleum Minister, Diezani, Says 'Yahoo Boys' Have Become Role Models
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Sharia Court Sentences Musician To Death Over Song Allegedly Against Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Diezani, Who Is Wanted For Massive Corruption, Laments That Yahoo Boys Have Become Role Models
VIDEO NEWS Former Nigerian Petroleum Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke, Who Is Wanted For Massive Corruption, Laments That Yahoo Boys Have Become Role Models
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics You're Too Desperate, PDP Tells Ondo Deputy Governor After Exit From Party
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Sports NBA Appoints Victor Williams As CEO Of NBA Africa
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Civil Servants On Levels 12, 13 Asked To Resume By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption National Assembly To Investigate Corruption In NSIP Under Osinbajo, Uwais
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency Thirteen Persons Killed In Fresh Benue Attack
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, Dumps PDP
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad