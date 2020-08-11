Man, Wives Chain 11-year-old Son With Animals For Two Years In Kebbi State

"He was rescued and taken to a psychiatric hospital in Birnin Kebbi for medication."

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2020

The police in Kebbi have arrested a man and three of his wives for allegedly maltreating his 11-year-old son by chaining and keeping him in an animal stall for two years.

Nafi’u Abubakar, spokesperson for the police in the state, said the suspects were arrested on Sunday in Badariya quarters of Birnin Kebbi, the capital city.

“The incident happened on Sunday, August 9, 2020. We received information that an 11-year-old boy named Jubrin Aliyu had been chained at their home for almost two years. We mobilised our men and rushed to their residence where we confirmed the claim as being true. He was rescued and taken to a psychiatric hospital in Birnin Kebbi for medication.

“Since we were still checking out the condition of the boy, we had to effect arrests involving his own biological father and three of his stepmothers who were living in the same compound with him. Investigations are ongoing. The boy is responding to treatment. What we discovered so far is that he had a pre-existing health condition. He was subsequently taken to another hospital in Sokoto.

“Seeing that he tried his best, the father tried to subject him to such inhuman and degrading treatment. The boy is going through a mental health condition for which he’s being treated.”

Shortly after visiting the boy at the hospital, Special Adviser to Governor Abubakar Bagudu on Women Affairs, Hajiya Zara’u Wali, described the development as unfortunate and shocking.

She said that the state government would not relent in its efforts to ensure that all necessary needs of the victim would be taken care of.

She warned that parents, who commit similar acts, would be punished by the state government.

 

