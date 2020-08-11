Military Task Force Arrests 8 Over Southern Kaduna Killings

The Military Task Force has arrested six suspects in connection with the killings in the southern part of Kaduna State.

The suspects are Abubakar Ali, Ali Amadu, Bawa Idi, Umar Dikko, Garba Damon and Mohammed Ibrahim, Adamu Joseph and William Barnabas.

Commander of the Task Force, Maj.-Gen Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, paraded the suspects in Kafanchan, on Monday.

Recall that hundreds of Southern Kaduna women on Saturday in different communities took to major roads to display their displeasure over the incessant killings of their people by Fulani militia.

The protesters, who trooped out in large numbers in Samaru Kataf in Zango Kataf Local Government Area, called on the government at different levels to tackle the situation.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Mrs Dorcas David called on the Kaduna State Government to remove the curfew imposed in the area as a matter of urgency.

Represented by the Commander, Sector 7 of the Operation, Col. David Nwakonobi, Okonkwo said that the six suspects linked to the killings were arrested on August 5, at Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Two other suspects, he said, were arrested at Chawai, a village on the fringes of Kauru and Zango Kataf local government areas.

He explained that the arrests were based on credible intelligence reports made available to the military.

"In a bid to curb the recent attacks and isolated killings in Southern Kaduna, our troops have continued to intensify efforts at curtailing the menace and ensuring peace in the area.

"On August 5, our troops, acting on credible intelligence, apprehended six suspected militias at Lere. One locally fabricated pump action gun, two locally made pistols, one 9mm ammunition, four machetes and two motorcycles were found in their possession.

"In a related development, our troops in conjunction with members of the vigilante group apprehended two suspects at Chawai, a village between Kauru and Zangon Kataf.

"One locally pump action gun, three cartridges, two mobile phones and a dagger were recovered from them," he said.

According to the Commander, the suspects had since been profiled. He said a preliminary investigation had been conducted, stressing that they would be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Okonkwo also disclosed that one of the militias, who was involved in the recent attacks in the area, was killed.

"His corpse was discovered at Kibori village during a rescue operation by our troops. We also have information on the identity of some of the hoodlums that carried out the last attack. We are on their trail, and by the grace of God, we will soon get them," he said.

The commander urged residents of the affected areas to be calm, law-abiding and support the military in its bid to restore lasting peace to Southern Kaduna and environs.

From January to July 2020, at least 178 persons were killed in local government areas of Southern Kaduna, data from Civic Media Lab's life count and media report of killings gathered by SaharaReporters show.

Gunmen of Fulani ethnicity reportedly perpetrated most of the attacks.