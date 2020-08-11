Nigerian Security Agencies Do Not Lack Equipment –Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has said that Nigerian security agencies and the military do not lack weapons and equipment to combat bandits and terrorists in the country.

Adesina said this on Tuesday during a programme on Channels Television monitored by our correspondent.

He made the claim despite multiple video evidence of military personnel publicly lamenting the lack of sophisticated weapons to combat insurgency in the country.

Femi Adesina

Adesina said though security agencies were not complaining of lack of weapons, the government was making moves to acquire more weapons for the military.

He said, “Most of the security agencies did not complain of lack of equipment. Additional equipment is coming in from Jordan, United States but the complaint was not majorly about equipment, the military is well equipped.”

Adesina also said that the President Buhari-led administration was constantly taking steps to find pragmatic solutions to the security problems facing the country.

He condemned reports that some politicians in the country were sponsoring and backing Boko Haram activities in the country.

He added, “People that you think are well educated, that are large-minded enough still operate from ethnic consciousness and make wild allegations about security in the country.

“They are not helping the situation but it is a democracy, they can say whatever they want to see, it doesn’t mean what they are saying is founded on truth but they should realize that when they make those wild allegations, those things are not good for the country.”