Properties Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Corruptly Acquired While In Office

A series of detailed investigations carried out by SaharaReporters have shown that Malami had acquired several properties whose value run into many billions of naira since being appointed into the administration of President Buhari as Nigeria’s chief law officer.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2020

Earlier on Monday, Nigeria's Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, wrote a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, claiming to have been a wealthy man with 27 properties and several thriving businesses before taking up his current appointment in government in 2015.

He rubbished allegations of corruption against him, claiming that he had never enriched himself through public funds.

Minister of justice and Attorney General Abubakar Malami

But a series of detailed investigations carried out by SaharaReporters have shown that Malami had acquired several properties whose value run into many billions of naira since being appointed into the administration of President Buhari as Nigeria’s chief law officer.

For example, the AGF has an underground hotel in Sokoto, three houses at Peace Estate, Abuja, a brand new state of the art school in Kebbi, two houses for his sons worth N100m each and a new hotel under construction in the Jabi area of Abuja.

 #MalamiGate: New Multi-billion Naira Hotel Reportedly Owned By AGF Malami Under Construction In Jabi WATCH VIDEO: #MalamiGate: New Multi-billion Naira Hotel Reportedly Owned By AGF Malami Under Construction In Jabi

Malami also bought a house this year worth N150m in the Gwarimpa area of Abuja.

The newly constructed school is located at the back of NITEL in Gesse Phase 1, Birnin Kebbi, while a new house worth N600m on Ahmadu Bello Way, Nasarawa GRA, Kano, are among properties acquired by Malami since he became a minister under President Buhari.

School built by Malami SaharaReporters Media

The houses he built for his sons in Kebbi are 200 meters apart in a posh part of the city.

That is not all. Malami also built a N3bn multipurpose event centre in Kebbi State named Azbir Arena for his son in Kebbi. 

 

The facility is said to be an entertainment centre with a yet to be launched plaza and kids playing section and an ongoing hotel all in one place.

This is apart from Rayhaan Hotel located on Zaria Road, opposite Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, which the AGF massively upgraded using proceeds of corruption.

 #MalamiGate: Multi-billion Naira Properties Of Nigeria's Attorney-General Abubakar Malami's Family WATCH VIDEO: Multi-billion Naira Properties Of Nigeria's Attorney-General Abubakar Malami's Family Acquired After He Got Appointed As The Minister Of Justice...

Ever since SaharaReporters published a series of detailed reports exposing these illicit acquisitions, the online news medium has been a target for the AGF’s camp.

Apart from falsely claiming to have sued SaharaReporters over the expository reports he said had damaged his reputation before the world, Malami had issued a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on the issue with a view to arresting Publisher of the online newspaper, Omoyele Sowore.

According to inside sources, the IGP had been working underground with the AGF to actualise the motive especially after SaharaReporters in a recent story exposed how Adamu used his office to unlawfully compel and in fact threaten Mobile Police Commanders into generating millions of naira monthly for the establishment of a Mopol Training School in Nasarawa State, which was not approved by the National Assembly.

Angered by the publication of that report, the police boss in close collaboration with the AGF are, according to inside sources, working underground to keep Sowore out of circulation in the hope that it will put a stop to such revelations.

The Presidency is yet to comment on the issue despite the massive corruption allegations against Malami.

 Abuse Of Office: Buhari Deployed Presidential Jet For Lavish Extravagant Wedding Of Malami’s Son WATCH VIDEO: Abuse Of Office Scandal: Buhari Deployed Presidential Jet For Lavish Private Extravagant Wedding Of Malami ’s Son, Dashed Out COVID-19 Presidential Task Force Pass

SaharaReporters, New York

