Russia Is First Country To Approve COVID-19 Vaccine –Putin

The speed at which Russia is moving to roll out its vaccine highlights its determination to win the global race for an effective product but has stirred concerns that it may be putting national prestige before sound science and safety.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2020

President Vladimir Putin of Russia has said that the country made history by becoming the first in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, Daily Mail UK reports.

The development paves the way for the mass inoculation of the Russian population even as the final stage of clinical trials to test safety and efficacy continue.

The speed at which Russia is moving to roll out its vaccine highlights its determination to win the global race for an effective product but has stirred concerns that it may be putting national prestige before sound science and safety.

Russian President Vladimir Putin Sputnik/Alexei Babushkin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Speaking at a government meeting on state television, Putin said the vaccine developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, was safe and that it had even been administered to one of his daughters.

He said, "I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks."

He said he hoped the country would soon start mass producing the vaccine.

More than 100 possible vaccines are being developed around the world to try to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least four are in final Phase III human trials, according to World Health Organisation data. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH United States President, Trump, Finally Sends 200 Ventilators To Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International Lebanon’s Prime Minister Resigns After Deadly Blast In Country's Capital, Beirut
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Drugs Codeine Syrup: Why We Shut Emzor, 2 Others - NAFDAC
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Couple Escape Death In Fatal Accident On Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Toilets In LUTH Are Centres Of Disease Distribution, Hospital Worker Tells SERAP
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Reps Set Up Committee To Probe 'Indefinite Suspension Crisis' At NHIS
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ex- Petroleum Minister, Diezani, Says 'Yahoo Boys' Have Become Role Models
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs Buruji Kashamu: End Of Case No. 1:94-Cr-00172 In Chicago
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics People Can Mourn Me The Way They Like When I Die, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Buruji Kashamu (1958 -2020) By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: Obasanjo Targeted Me Because Of His Loss Of Political Relevance In Ogun, South-West —Buruji Kashamu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education School Principal Who Failed To Receive Fayemi During Sunday Visit Suspended
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Sharia Court Sentences Musician To Death Over Song Allegedly Against Prophet Muhammad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerians Tackle Ohanaeze Ndigbo For Ignoring Failures Of South-East Governors But Prefers To Criticise Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Utomi, Na'aba Launch Movement, Vow To Rescue Nigeria From Collapse
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Court Orders Stanbic IBTC To Return Petrol Station In Lagos To Ascon Oil
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Election Is Do-Or-Die For Oshiomhole –Wike
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad