School Principal Who Failed To Receive Fayemi During Sunday Visit Suspended

Students in Senior Secondary Schools Three in Ekiti State resumed on Monday for the commencement of West African Senior School Certificate Examinations.

The state government on Monday announced the suspension of a school principal who was not available in the school on Sunday when the governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, visited some schools in the state on the level of compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

The Commissioner for Education, Foluso Daramola, who announced the suspension of the Principal of Methodist Girls High School, Ifaki Ekiti, directed her to "hand over the management of the school to the most senior vice-principal in the school pending the conclusion of appropriate disciplinary action by the Teaching Service Commission."

A public service announcement signed by the Assistant Director (Information), Kunle Adeniyi, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, stated, "At Methodist Girls High School, Ifaki Ekiti, the principal was not available to receive the governor and his entourage and making the monitoring exercise impossible in the school despite the notice from the Ministry of Education."

The statement quoted Fayemi as saying that schools must ensure that the sitting arrangement of students was made to conform with COVID-19 protocol for physical distancing and to allow teachers' unhindered movement around the classrooms.