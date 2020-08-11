United States Presidential Candidate, Joe Biden, Picks California Senator, Kamala Harris, As Running Mate

It was a historic event as Harris becomes the first Black woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket, abc13.com, reports.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2020

Joe Biden on Tuesday named California lawmaker, Kamala Harris, as his running mate for the United States presidential election.

In choosing Harris, Biden is embracing a former rival from the Democratic primary familiar with the unique rigour of a national campaign.

Harris, a 55-year-old first-term senator, is also one of the party's most prominent figure, who quickly became a top contender for the number two spot after her own White House campaign ended.

Biden, who spent eight years as President Barack Obama's vice, has spent months weighing, who would fill that same role in his White House.

He pledged in March to select a woman as his vice president, easing frustration among Democrats that the presidential race would center on two white men in their 70s.

