BREAKING: Nigeria Customs Arrests Two Lebanese With $890,000 At Port Harcourt Airport

The Nigeria Customs Service has arrested two Lebanese, Dina Jihad Khali and Chamseddine Waell Mohammed, who reportedly had $890,000 cash on them at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

At an exchange rate of N380, the money found on them is N338m.

The suspects were on Wednesday handed over to the Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for investigation.

Mohammed Olayinka, Customs Area Controller, disclosed that Khali with passport number LR152975 (Republic of Lebanon) was arrested with $670,000 while Mohammed with passport number LR0356598 (Republic of Lebanon) had $220,000.

They were both arrested while trying to board a flight to Lebanon.

Olayinka said the suspects failed to declare to Customs.