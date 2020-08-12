COVID-19: Adamawa Government Introduces Radio/Television Learning For Primary School Pupils

Under the new arrangement, pupils are to take regular lessons via radio or television depending on their level and or subject.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 12, 2020

The Adamawa State Government has introduced radio/television learning for primary school pupils to help their academics as a result of the closure of schools due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

As at today, Adamawa State has a total of 185 confirmed cases of the dreaded virus, with 83 persons currently on admission, according to the National Center for Disease Control.

Chairman of the state's Universal Basic Education Board, Salihi Ateequ, disclosed to journalists in Yola, the state capital, on Wednesday that the decision was to narrow the learning gap created by the outbreak of Coronavirus.

He said, "We have commenced radio/television learning for primary school pupils.

"We believe this will help the kids recover the lost time occasioned by the outbreak of Coronavirus.

"As regards reopening of schools, we are not in position at this level to decide when, but we are keeping our eyes on the authorities.”

Ateequ, also disclosed that there were about 9000 classroom deficits in the state, but noted that the board was constructing 1800 additional classrooms with the 2018/2019 UBEC intervention funds.

