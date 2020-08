The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the sum of N8.49bn for the purchase of 12 items for the testing of Coronavirus pandemic by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The approval was given at the virtual council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

During the meeting, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, presented a memo after which it was considered by FEC and approved.