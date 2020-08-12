IPAC Interim Management Committee Dissolved, September 4 Fixed For Election

The Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja dissolved the Interim Management Committee led by Mr Leonard Ezenwa.

IPAC Chairman, Peter Ameh, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the end of its National Executive Committee meeting.

He said the NEC agreed to set up a five-man electoral committee to conduct the next national election slated for September 4, 2020.

Members of the electoral committee include A.A Salaam (Labour Party), Alhaji Musa Taka (Advanced Congress of Democrats), Dr Emeka Okengwu (Alliance of Social Democrats), Bamigboye Abiodun, (Socialists Party of Nigeria), and Don Hammattan (Peoples Coalition Party).

Ameh said, "A superior court of record, Court of Appeal has set aside the purported deregistration of political parties by INEC and because of that we resumed today at the headquarters of the IPAC.

"We came to the office today and held our NEC meeting and we dissolved the Interim Management Committee. We also set up a five-man electoral committee for the conduct of IPAC national election which will be coming up on 4th of September 2020.

"We cannot arbitrarily use laws to suppress the opinion of Nigerian people. We cannot use law to shut down multiparty participation of political activities. It is key to promote new ideology for the Nigeria people that Nigeria belong to us.”

The IPAC Chairman said the right to protest and participate in a system has been stipulated in section 40 of 1999 constitution as amended.

IPAC Chairman said, "I was elected on the 5th September, 2018 and reelected on 5th September, 2019. My tenure will expire by 5th September 2020.

"We have only one code of conduct in IPAC which is very clear and every party is a signatory to it and it says you can only come to that seat via election.

"There is no alternative road. Has (Leonard Ezenwa) been elected? These facts are sacred, I have my result and certificate of return. So there are processes, you cannot jump the law on its head and sit on it. He is used to circumventing processes. He is known for this manipulative lifestyle.”

Ameh urged those with inordinate ambitions to play the game by the rule, saying that nobody can assume the position of authority and leadership of IPAC without being elected.

He also condemned the derogatory statement made by Ezenwa where he asked political parties to go to hell that their rights does not matter.

Recall that Ezenwa headed the IMC of IPAC shortly after the deregistration of 74 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission, which affected all the leadership of IPAC.