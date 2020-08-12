National Universities Commission Approves More Programs For Caleb University, Institution States Importance Of E-learning

We were supposed to resume in April but when we noticed the extension of the lockdown, we decided to move online and it has been 100 per cent efficient.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 12, 2020

The National Universities Commission has approved five new programs for Caleb University, Imota, Lagos.

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Nosa Owens-Ibie, made the announcement during a session with journalists.

He said, “Asides the fact that all of our programs are fully accredited, we now have five new entry and PhD programs.

“One of them is Architecture. In fact, we started our PhD in Architecture in January with two sets and the university is fully committed to the standard it is known for globally on this and other programs.”

Speaking further, Prof Owens-Ibie reiterated the importance of e-learning in institutions of higher learning across the country especially at this time of Coronavirus pandemic where most schools remain closed.

According to him, educational institutions in Nigeria must respond to the occasion by embracing alternative means of learning to help students develop and add to the country’s development.

He added, “Since April, the university resumed online and we are planning to have our graduation online in September. E-learning is here to stay; it will be blended learning, brick and mortar.

“We were supposed to resume in April but when we noticed the extension of the lockdown, we decided to move online and it has been 100 per cent efficient. Since then, we have unveiled different apps in which students and staff can ask questions about health and security.”

Though some schools have embraced e-learning to keep students and teachers busy during the period of the Coronavirus outbreak, the challenges related with Internet connectivity and the cost implication have both combined to ensure that this mode of learning is far from the reach of millions of Nigerians. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News EXCLUSIVE: Babalakin Set To Announce UNILAG Vice Chancellor’s Removal Over Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Prof Ogundipe, Removed By Governing Council
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Ogundipe, Rejects Removal By Governing Council
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Union Asks Ogun State Governor To Sack Tai Solarin College of Education Provost
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education COVID-19: Adamawa Government Introduces Radio/Television Learning For Primary School Pupils
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: UNILAG Senate Members Vow To Fight Humiliation, Removal Of Vice Chancellor By Babalakin
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Another Lagos Council Boss Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Islam Blasphemy: Don’t Meddle In Islamic Matters, Shagari’s Grandson Tells Christians
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Malami And His Business Boom Under Economic Doom By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Musician Accused Of Blasphemy Chained In Underground Cell At Kano Prison, Denied Access To Lawyer, Family
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News EXCLUSIVE: Babalakin Set To Announce UNILAG Vice Chancellor’s Removal Over Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Prof Ogundipe, Removed By Governing Council
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Customs Arrests Two Lebanese With $890,000 At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: Obasanjo Targeted Me Because Of His Loss Of Political Relevance In Ogun, South-West —Buruji Kashamu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I Never Handled Funds For NSIP, Says Vice President Osinbajo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ooni Of Ife Admits Reporting Tricycle Rider To DSS Over Text Message, Alleged Impersonation
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad