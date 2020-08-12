National Universities Commission Approves More Programs For Caleb University, Institution States Importance Of E-learning

The National Universities Commission has approved five new programs for Caleb University, Imota, Lagos.

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Nosa Owens-Ibie, made the announcement during a session with journalists.

He said, “Asides the fact that all of our programs are fully accredited, we now have five new entry and PhD programs.

“One of them is Architecture. In fact, we started our PhD in Architecture in January with two sets and the university is fully committed to the standard it is known for globally on this and other programs.”

Speaking further, Prof Owens-Ibie reiterated the importance of e-learning in institutions of higher learning across the country especially at this time of Coronavirus pandemic where most schools remain closed.

According to him, educational institutions in Nigeria must respond to the occasion by embracing alternative means of learning to help students develop and add to the country’s development.

He added, “Since April, the university resumed online and we are planning to have our graduation online in September. E-learning is here to stay; it will be blended learning, brick and mortar.

“We were supposed to resume in April but when we noticed the extension of the lockdown, we decided to move online and it has been 100 per cent efficient. Since then, we have unveiled different apps in which students and staff can ask questions about health and security.”

Though some schools have embraced e-learning to keep students and teachers busy during the period of the Coronavirus outbreak, the challenges related with Internet connectivity and the cost implication have both combined to ensure that this mode of learning is far from the reach of millions of Nigerians.