Our Mandate Is Igbo Presidency, Not Biafra – Ohanaeze

It maintained that its contract with the Igbo nation was to realise a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 12, 2020

The Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Tuesday said the Igbo did not mandate it to pursue the actualisation of a Sovereign State of Biafra.

It maintained that its contract with the Igbo nation was to realise a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction.

Ohaneze Ndigbo

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Anambra State, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, stated this at the end of the groups’ meeting in Awka, the state capital.

“We are pursuing Igbo presidency because the executive of Ohanaeze, led by Chief Nnia Nwodo, has the mandate of Ndigbo to negotiate the Igbo position in Nigeria.

“He wasn’t given a mandate for the Sovereign State of Biafra. That’s why we are saying, give us what is due for us, and Nigeria’s president of Igbo extraction is what we are looking for,” a report by Punch quoted him to have said.

On deregistration of a splinter Ohanaeze group by the Corporate Affairs Commission, Okeke-Ogene commended the CAC for “throwing into the dustbin” the splinter group.

