Shari’a Court In Kano Sentences Another Man To Death By Stoning

A Kano Shari’a Court has sentenced a 60-year-old man, Mati Abdu, to death by stoning.

This comes barely three days after the court sentenced a 22-year-old musician, Yahaya Sharif, to death by hanging for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

SaharaReporters gathered Abdul was arrested by the police in 2019 after he allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl at Farsa Village in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of the state.

The judge, Ibrahim Yola, gave the verdict on Wednesday after finding Abdul guilty as charged.

Baba Jibo, Public Relations Officer of the Shari’a Court, said the prosecuting counsel tendered all evidence before the court and the convict confessed to committing the crime.



