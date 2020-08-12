Soldier Jailed 55 Years for Killing WHO Staff In Zamfara

The soldier, Lance Corporal Ibrahim Babangida, was alleged to have killed one Mr Bello Abdullahi Aliyu and also robbed his car at Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State in 2014.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 12, 2020

A General Court Martial sitting in Abuja on Wednesday sentenced a soldier to 55 years imprisonment over culpable homicide, burglary and theft, a report by PRNigeria said.

Aliyu was then a staff of the World Health Organisation in the state.

Corporal Babangida was also accused of stealing a mobile phone and N600,000 from various persons on separate occasions.

President of the GMC, Maj. Gen. Priye Fakrogha, while reading the judgment after listening to the prosecuting and defence counsel, said the accused soldier will serve a term of 40 years in jail for homicide.

Fakrogha further said Corporal Babangida will serve a prison term of five years concurrently for pleading guilty to the second, third and fourth charges.

PRNigeria gathered that the GCM's verdict is subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Army Council Authority.

SaharaReporters, New York

