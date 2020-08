Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof Olawatoyin Ogundipe, has been removed by the Governing Council of the institution.

Ogundipe was accused of serious acts of wrongdoing, gross misconduct, financial recklessness and abuse of office.

His removal was announced during a meeting of the Governing Council held at the National Universities Commission building in Abuja on Wednesday.





