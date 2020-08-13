Advocacy Group, Enough Is Enough, Opens Application For Hacking ‘Nigeria’s Corrupt Operating System’

An advocacy group, Enough is Enough Nigeria, has opened an application for interested Nigerians to learn the art of hacking the country’s “corrupt operating system”.

EiE disclosed this in a statement, adding that the course was in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

EIE said the sessions will be facilitated by 13 thought-leading Nigerians including Ayisha Osori, a lawyer; Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria; Kunle Soriyan, a life coach; Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, and Sam Adeyemi, Senior Pastor of the Daystar Christian Centre.

The statement reads, “2020 is the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence. We have had military and democratic rule but after 60 years, we are the poverty capital of the world and insecurity is rife. Both factors contradict Nigeria’s constitution which states that the primary purpose of government shall be the security and welfare of the people. Instead of hope, economic prosperity and a decent quality of life; poverty, despair and mass resentment thrive.

“This year has also been a tumultuous one with a pandemic that has strained public health infrastructure and adversely affected the global economy. With nationalism on the rise and increasing authoritarianism, there must be a deliberate effort to reorient minds and hearts.

“It is clear that Nigeria’s operating system (OS) is corrupt and the fundamentals need to be reset. Corruption is the visible outcome of a system that is not functioning as it was designed. A corrupt OS malfunctions and needs to be debugged and reset. Nigeria needs to be debugged and reset.

“It is within this context that EiE announces a call for applications to “Hacking the Nigeria Code” – a nine-week online course to help connect the dots about our dear country Nigeria. The course covers a diverse set of topics including, National Questions in National Conferences; Causes & Consequences of Systemic Corruption; Historical Antecedents; and The World Around Us. The sessions will be facilitated by ten thought-leading Nigerians including Ayisha Osori, Femi Falana (SAN), Kunle Soriyan, Oby Ezekwesili and Sam Adeyemi.”

Speaking on the course and what EiE hopes to achieve with it, Yemi Adamolekun, the organisation’s Executive Director, said there was a need for citizens to understand the fundamentals of Nigeria’s system.

She said the course will bring together several areas to be explored in connecting the dots towards a better understanding of the country.

She said, “There’s a lot about fixing a country that we assume without understanding the core issues with ourselves as individuals and the nation as a system.

“This course will bring many of those aspects together so that participants get a deeper understanding of the fundamentals; otherwise, we will keep complaining and misdirecting efforts, while Nigeria continues to malfunction.

“The application portal – www.eie.ng/hackngcode – opened on Wednesday, August 5th. The registration fee is N1,000 (one thousand naira) and only 60 successful applicants will be selected to mark Nigeria’s 60 years of independence. Each successful applicant will pay an additional N50,000 (fifty thousand naira) as a commitment fee.”