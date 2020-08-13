Akeredolu Faults Policing Structure In Nigeria, Restates Call For State Police

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has faulted the structure of the Nigerian Police Force.

He said the current structure of the police is not in the interest of the people.

Akeredolu spoke during Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television.

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

The Ondo governor maintained that a chain of command in the police force would not work in the interest of Nigerians.

"There are lots of problems we have with our security architecture in this country. We have said and what we know is that the police are overstretched. For as long as we have this structure, it is not going to be an effective one.

"If we are talking about the security of our people, we are talking about the protection of lives and property. All of us are thinking about what can be effective so there must be a change in our security architecture.

"To have a single command will not be in the interest of the country," he said.

Akeredolu said Nigeria should emulate the decentralization of police as it is being done in other parts of the world.

He said, "Are you going to put them under a single command? To me, it is not going to work.

"You cannot be in Abuja and be directing all affairs all over the state.

"Some of us are firm believers in what we call state police. The time has come.

"We cannot continue in this manner and expect that we have effective policing of lives and property."