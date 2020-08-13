Akeredolu Faults Policing Structure In Nigeria, Restates Call For State Police

We have said and what we know is that the police are overstretched. For as long as we have this structure, it is not going to be an effective one.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2020

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has faulted the structure of the Nigerian Police Force.

He said the current structure of the police is not in the interest of the people.

Akeredolu spoke during Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television.

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

The Ondo governor maintained that a chain of command in the police force would not work in the interest of Nigerians.

"There are lots of problems we have with our security architecture in this country. We have said and what we know is that the police are overstretched. For as long as we have this structure, it is not going to be an effective one.

"If we are talking about the security of our people, we are talking about the protection of lives and property. All of us are thinking about what can be effective so there must be a change in our security architecture.

"To have a single command will not be in the interest of the country," he said.

Akeredolu said Nigeria should emulate the decentralization of police as it is being done in other parts of the world.

He said, "Are you going to put them under a single command? To me, it is not going to work.

"You cannot be in Abuja and be directing all affairs all over the state.

"Some of us are firm believers in what we call state police. The time has come.

"We cannot continue in this manner and expect that we have effective policing of lives and property."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME They Want Me To Withdraw The Case, Widow Allegedly Raped By Police Inspector Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Family Accuses Ex-Oyo State Police Commissioner Of Extortion, Unlawful Detention
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Christianity Muslims Threatening Our Lives In Kwara, Nigerian Christians Allege
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Free Speech How Department Of State Service Is Illegally Detaining Lawyer Who ‘Insulted Buhari’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Rescue 4-year-old Who Was Kidnapped Two Weeks Ago In Kano
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM El-Zakzaky Protests: We Showed Restraint Dealing With Shiites But We Won’t Next Time, Police Say
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Customs Arrests Two Lebanese With $890,000 At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Ayo Salami-led Panel More Judicial Than Investigative, Says Magu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics ISWAP Is Already In Nigeria, Says Akeredolu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Islam Blasphemy: Don’t Meddle In Islamic Matters, Shagari’s Grandson Tells Christians
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Former United States Ambassador To Nigeria, Walter Carrington, Is Dead
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
United States of America Why Thousands of Americans Are Giving Up Their US Citizenship—Report
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Ogundipe, Rejects Removal By Governing Council
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Islam Shari’a Court In Kano Sentences Another Man To Death By Stoning
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Another Lagos Council Boss Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion Malami And His Business Boom Under Economic Doom By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad