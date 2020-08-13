Armed Robbers Using Uncompleted Housing Estate As Hideout Attack Staff Of Agricultural Institute In Oyo

Olayiwola, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the robbery attack took place on July 18, 2020 at the Owode Housing Estate Phase II, leaving him with injuries that required medical attention at a hospital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2020

Olawale Olayiwola, an employee of the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training, Oyo State, has narrated how some armed robbers hiding inside an uncompleted housing estate attacked him and his family members.

Olayiwola, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the robbery attack took place on July 18, 2020 at the Owode Housing Estate Phase II, leaving him with injuries that required medical attention at a hospital.

He explained that the abandoned housing estate located along the Apata-Ibadan expressway in Oyo State had been left to decay for over 20 years, providing a hideout for criminal elements.

"Two people came with masks and demanded we open the door. We tried to inform our neighbours but they started removing the burglary of the window and immediately they entered our apartment, they used axe to injure me and my wife before escaping through the window to other houses to rob.

"My wife spent three days in a private hospital while I spent 19 days at UCH. In fact I was operated on my arms and legs.

"Among things carted away by the hoodlums including thousands of naira, office identity cards, driver license and my voter card.

"It is the neglect of the housing estate that was responsible for our danger in the community.

"The hoodlums are taking advantage of the abandoned property to attack residents. We have tried several times to reach the Oyo State Government but to no avail."

President, Owode Estate Phase 2 Landlords Association, Oluwole Oyewole, confirmed the attack on Olayiwola, calling on the Oyo State Government to immediately take over the abandoned property.

Director of Information and Public Relations, Oyo State Housing Corporation, Kunle Sanni, said the corporation had warned those who had lands in the estate to develop them with immediate effect.

He said that anyone who failed to develop their land would forfeit it to the government.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Customs Arrests Two Lebanese With $890,000 At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME They Want Me To Withdraw The Case, Widow Allegedly Raped By Police Inspector Says
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Primary School Teacher Gets Life Sentence In Ondo State For Raping Minor
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami Stopped Prosecution Of Dino Melaye
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Man, Wives Chain 11-year-old Son With Animals For Two Years In Kebbi State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Detain Popular Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, To Wed Special Adviser To Ex-Lagos Governor And Minister Of Works, Fashola
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
United States of America Why Thousands of Americans Are Giving Up Their US Citizenship—Report
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Customs Arrests Two Lebanese With $890,000 At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Prosecute Malami Or Lose Global Respect, International Partners Tell President Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: UNILAG Senate Rejects Acting Vice Chancellor, Says Prof Ogundipe Remains VC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Ayo Salami-led Panel More Judicial Than Investigative, Says Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Lai: The Most Dangerous Minister In Buhari’s Cabinet By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Send Old Generation Out Of Power, Obasanjo Tells African Youths
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights Man Detained By DSS On Orders Of Ooni Of Ife Remains In Custody 10 Days After Illegal Arrest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Invade Borno Communities, Injure Traditional Leader
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad