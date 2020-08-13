Boko Haram Terrorists Invade Borno Communities, Injure Traditional Leader

SaharaReporters gathered that a man identified as Bulama, a traditional leader in Fandamiri Village of Hoyo Ward, was shot by the gunmen and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2020

Residents of Jetete, Goni Dusunari and Fashar communities under Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State have been attacked by gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists.

The terrorists also demolished shops, rustled animals and stole food items in Fashar and Goni Dusunari communities.

Boko Haram has continued to operate in different parts of the North-East especially Borno despite claims by the government that the sect had been defeated.

SaharaReporters, New York

