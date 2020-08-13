BREAKING: UNILAG Senate Rejects Acting Vice Chancellor, Says Prof Ogundipe Remains VC

The Senate of the University of Lagos, Akoka, has rejected the removal of Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as Vice Chancellor of the institution by the Governing Council.

Led by Wale Babalakin, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, the decision-making organ on Wednesday in Abuja removed Ogundipe as VC of UNILAG, accusing him of gross misconduct and acts of corruption.

But in a meeting held on Thursday by 88 members and anchored by Prof Chioma Ago, a former Dean of the Faculty of Law, the institution’s Senate said the removal of Ogundipe was against UNILAG’s regulation, adding that the Council removed Ogundipe without giving him the opportunity to defend himself.

Senate House & Admin Building, University of Lagos.

They also kicked against the appointment of Prof Omololu Soyombo as Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution.

“Part of the condition for the removal of a Vice Chancellor is that a joint committee of the Senate and Governing Council must sit and investigate with three representatives from each side but the Senate was never represented, the Senate was never consulted, the Senate never knew the allegations against their member.

“The removal of Prof Ogundipe did not follow the Act establishing the university. He was not given fair hearing and the opportunity to defend himself.

“The Senate therefore rejects the removal of Prof Ogundipe and the appointment of an Acting VC,” a member, who attended the meeting, told SaharaReporters.