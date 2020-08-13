Embattled UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Ogundipe, Drags Babalakin, Others To Court

Embattled Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has asked Mike Ozekhome (SAN) to file a suit to challenge his removal from office.

The university’s Governing Council led by its Chairman, Wale Babalakin, had on Wednesday in Abuja presided over the removal of Ogundipe as VC of the university, while later naming Prof Omololu Soyombo as the Acting Vice Chancellor.

Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe

In a letter of instruction dated August 12, 2020 and addressed to Ozekhome, the embattled Vice Chancellor stated that the act of the Governing Council of the university removing him from office was illegal and unconstitutional.

He added that it was carried out without due process and contrary to the Act establishing the university and other extant laws governing discipline, suspension and removal of the Vice Chancellor of the university.

Ogundipe said, “I hereby formally brief you to institute legal proceedings against the Council, Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos and others based on their illegal and unconstitutional act of purportedly removing me from office as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos.

“I honestly believe that this action was carried out without due process and contrary to the university Act and other extant laws governing discipline, suspension and removal of the Vice Chancellor of the university.

“I humbly urge you to use your legal experience to redress this grave injustice meted out to me.”