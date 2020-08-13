Group Urges Niger State Government, Police To Stop Hassan Patigi's Witchcraft Exorcism In Mokwa

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches has urged the Niger State Government and the police in the state to take immediate measures to stop the planned 'healing' and witchcraft exorcism session in Mokwa by Hassan Patigi, a self-acclaimed healer and witchcraft exorcist.

AFAW said it gathered that Patigi had commenced plans and will in coming days embark on his supposed witchcraft healing.

The group said Patigi had attempted to carry out witchcraft healing in Kwara State but was cancelled after uproar by residents of Kwara.

It described the healing as a show of shame as Patigi had previously subjected some alleged witches to embarrassing and dehumanising treatment.

“AFAW has reliably gathered that the self-acclaimed healer and witchcraft exorcist, Muhammad Hassan Patigi, who travelled for the Sallah celebrations, is now back in Mokwa town and is planning to commence his 'healing' activities.

“AFAW has also been informed that Hassan Patigi's planned 'healing' session in Lafiagi in Kwara state was cancelled after some people protested to the government.

“Now back in Mokwa, Mr. Patigi is expected to hold 'healing' activity in Mokwa in the coming days. Without the intervention of relevant authorities, this activity will go ahead.

“Videos of revulsive images and scenes from the previous 'healing' and witch exposing activities of Mr. Patigi have been circulating on social media. Some of the videos contain scenes where Hassan Patigi asked alleged witches to go naked, fight and urinate on themselves.

“Look, this show of shame is an indictment on traditional as well as state authorities and other stakeholders on governance and maintenance of law and order in Mokwa, Niger state,” the group said.

It called on the Niger State government and relevant agencies and authorities not to allow a repeat of these “disgusting scenes” in Mokwa.

“They should not permit a recurrence of this spectacle of national disgrace and embarrassment in Nupeland,” it added.