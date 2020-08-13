Licensed Agents Petition Nigerian Senate Over Alleged Corruption In Customs Service

In the five-page petition signed by over 50 members of Concerned Licensed Customs Agents, the group accused customs officials of acts of corruption and sabotage of the country’s economy.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2020

A group of licensed agents has petitioned the Nigerian Senate over what they termed different atrocities allegedly committed by Nigeria Customs Service officials.

In the five-page petition signed by over 50 members of Concerned Licensed Customs Agents, the group accused customs officials of acts of corruption and sabotage of the country’s economy.

They said that the customs management intentionally rendered the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information Systems ineffective so as to ensure that there was no transparency and accountability in revenue collection for the government. 

Instead, the NCS reintroduced the old paperwork process, which ensures that bribery at different points for officers thrives to the detriment of the government.

The customs agents also accused the Comptroller-General of NCS, Ahmed Ali, of creating different units that had turned out to be problems on their own.

Some of the units include CG Strike Force, CG Squared, CAC Monitoring Unit and FOU in areas like Liverpool Bridge, Ijora Bridge, Leventis Area ‘B’ all in Apapa and Tincan, Lagos State.

In the letter, which was also sent to the Secretary of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Finance, Zaynab Ahmed, the group asked the Senate to look into the revenue declared by the NCS, to begin to address the problems.

The NCS has been appearing before the Senate Committee on Customs and Excise to defend its revenue and expenditure and the Senate is yet to clear the agency.

The petitioners, however, said a huge part of the revenue, which comes through the agents, ends up in private pockets instead of government purse.

At the last appearance before the Senate, the customs management was unable to account for N1.6bn the service allocated for recruitment and training of 3,200 personnel.

Unspent funds were also queried by the lawmakers to which the customs could not give a satisfactory answer.

The licensed agents called on the National Assembly to stop the revenue bleeding of the nation caused by corruption in the NCS.

DOCUMENTS: License Agents Petition Nigerian Senate Over Alleged Corruption in Customs Service by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Prosecute Malami Or Lose Global Respect, International Partners Tell President Buhari
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami Stopped Prosecution Of Dino Melaye
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria Copyright Commission Board Tells President Buhari To Suspend DG Over Interference With Investigation, Violation Of Public Service Rules
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News EXCLUSIVE: Babalakin Set To Announce UNILAG Vice Chancellor’s Removal Over Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Under Fire Malami Releases Millions Of Naira To Social Media Influencers To Trend "Achievements"
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Your Doctor Is A Con-Artist (?) By Justin Arenstein
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, To Wed Special Adviser To Ex-Lagos Governor And Minister Of Works, Fashola
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Why Thousands of Americans Are Giving Up Their US Citizenship—Report
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Customs Arrests Two Lebanese With $890,000 At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Prosecute Malami Or Lose Global Respect, International Partners Tell President Buhari
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Lai: The Most Dangerous Minister In Buhari’s Cabinet By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Ayo Salami-led Panel More Judicial Than Investigative, Says Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Man Detained By DSS On Orders Of Ooni Of Ife Remains In Custody 10 Days After Illegal Arrest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Group Urges Niger State Government, Police To Stop Hassan Patigi's Witchcraft Exorcism In Mokwa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News NBC Has No Evidence Comments Made By Mailafia Amounted To Hate Speech –International Press Centre
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: UNILAG Senate Rejects Acting Vice Chancellor, Says Prof Ogundipe Remains VC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad