Nigeria’s Broadcast Regulator Orders Radio Station To Pay N5m Fine Over Mailafia’s Comments

The NBC management described the broadcast as “unprofessional” in a statement signed by management of the organisation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2020

The National Broadcasting Commission has ordered a radio station, Nigeria Info, to pay a N5m fine for airing comments made by a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailaifa, on terrorism in the country.

The NBC management described the broadcast as “unprofessional” in a statement signed by the management of the organisation.

The statement reads, “The National Broadcasting Commission has noted with grave concern, the unprofessional conduct of Nigeria Info 99.3FM, Lagos, in the handling of the programme ‘Morning CrossFire’ aired on August 10, 2020, between 8.30am and 9.00am.

“The station provided its platform for the guest, Dr Mailafia Obadiah, to promote unverifiable and inciting views that could encourage or incite crime and lead to public disorder.

“Dr Mailafia Obadia’s comments on the Southern Kaduna crisis were devoid of facts and by broadcasting the same to the public, Nigeria Info 99.3FM, is in violation of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

“In line with the amendment of the 6th edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, Nigeria Info 99.3FM Lagos, has been fined the sum of N5,000,000.00 (Five Million Naira), only.

“This is expected to serve as a deterrent to all other broadcast stations in Nigeria who are quick to provide a platform for subversive rhetoric and the expositions of spurious and unverifiable claims, to desist from such.”

Mailafia had during the radio programme said that repentant Boko Haram members revealed to him that a serving Northern governor was a commander of the terrorist group.

He was subsequently invited for questioning by the Department of State Services on Wednesday but was released after six hours.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Media Rights Agenda Condemn N5m Fine Of Nigeria Info Over Mailafia’s Comments
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Free Speech How Department Of State Service Is Illegally Detaining Lawyer Who ‘Insulted Buhari’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Scandal: Ghanaian Journalist To Expose 34 Ghanaian Judges For Corruption
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Blueprint Newspaper Returned N9 Million Received From Dasuki
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Military Threatens Journalist For Not Revealing Sources
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Journalism Publisher, Nine Others Held For Floating 'Seditious' Biafra Newspaper
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
United States of America Why Thousands of Americans Are Giving Up Their US Citizenship—Report
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Customs Arrests Two Lebanese With $890,000 At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Prosecute Malami Or Lose Global Respect, International Partners Tell President Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Ayo Salami-led Panel More Judicial Than Investigative, Says Magu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: UNILAG Senate Rejects Acting Vice Chancellor, Says Prof Ogundipe Remains VC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Former United States Ambassador To Nigeria, Walter Carrington, Is Dead
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, To Wed Special Adviser To Ex-Lagos Governor And Minister Of Works, Fashola
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Opinion Kashamu: Backstory Of Obasanjo’s Letter To The Dead By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Lai: The Most Dangerous Minister In Buhari’s Cabinet By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Send Old Generation Out Of Power, Obasanjo Tells African Youths
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad