Nigeria’s Broadcast Regulator Orders Radio Station To Pay N5m Fine Over Mailafia’s Comments

The National Broadcasting Commission has ordered a radio station, Nigeria Info, to pay a N5m fine for airing comments made by a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailaifa, on terrorism in the country.

The NBC management described the broadcast as “unprofessional” in a statement signed by the management of the organisation.

The statement reads, “The National Broadcasting Commission has noted with grave concern, the unprofessional conduct of Nigeria Info 99.3FM, Lagos, in the handling of the programme ‘Morning CrossFire’ aired on August 10, 2020, between 8.30am and 9.00am.

“The station provided its platform for the guest, Dr Mailafia Obadiah, to promote unverifiable and inciting views that could encourage or incite crime and lead to public disorder.

“Dr Mailafia Obadia’s comments on the Southern Kaduna crisis were devoid of facts and by broadcasting the same to the public, Nigeria Info 99.3FM, is in violation of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

“In line with the amendment of the 6th edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, Nigeria Info 99.3FM Lagos, has been fined the sum of N5,000,000.00 (Five Million Naira), only.

“This is expected to serve as a deterrent to all other broadcast stations in Nigeria who are quick to provide a platform for subversive rhetoric and the expositions of spurious and unverifiable claims, to desist from such.”

Mailafia had during the radio programme said that repentant Boko Haram members revealed to him that a serving Northern governor was a commander of the terrorist group.

VIDEO: Repentant Bandits Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander In Nigeria âFormer CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia #BokoHaram

WATCH FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/IIG2CoasrT pic.twitter.com/MQK19jnG3u — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) August 11, 2020

He was subsequently invited for questioning by the Department of State Services on Wednesday but was released after six hours.