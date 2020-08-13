President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, To Wed Special Adviser To Ex-Lagos Governor And Minister Of Works, Fashola

Hanan, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari, is set to marry Mohammed Turad, a special adviser to former Lagos State governor and current Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.

The marriage is billed to take place on September 4, 2020, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Turad is the son of a former lawmaker, Alhaji Mahmud Sani Sha’aban, who represented Zaria in the House of Representatives from May 2003 to May 2007.

Sha’aban is also a former governorship candidate in Kaduna State under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria.

Recall that SaharaReporters had earlier reported how Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, flew to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in a jet belonging to billionaire Mohammed Indimi for the purpose of shopping for luxury items in preparation for Hanan’s wedding.

Hanan, is a graduate of photography from Ravensbourne University in England.

