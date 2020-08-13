President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, To Wed Special Adviser To Ex-Lagos Governor And Minister Of Works, Fashola

The marriage is billed to take place on September 4, 2020, SaharaReporters has learnt.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2020

Hanan, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari, is set to marry Mohammed Turad, a special adviser to former Lagos State governor and current Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.

The marriage is billed to take place on September 4, 2020, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Turad is the son of a former lawmaker, Alhaji Mahmud Sani Sha’aban, who represented Zaria in the House of Representatives from May 2003 to May 2007.

Sha’aban is also a former governorship candidate in Kaduna State under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria.

Recall that SaharaReporters had earlier reported how Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, flew to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in a jet belonging to billionaire Mohammed Indimi for the purpose of shopping for luxury items in preparation for Hanan’s wedding.

Hanan, is a graduate of photography from Ravensbourne University in England.

 

See Also Exclusive EXPOSED: Real Reason President Buhari’s Wife, Aisha, Travelled To Dubai 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Prosecute Malami Or Lose Global Respect, International Partners Tell President Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ayo Salami-led Panel More Judicial Than Investigative, Says Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Send Old Generation Out Of Power, Obasanjo Tells African Youths
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics ISWAP Is Already In Nigeria, Says Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America Why Thousands of Americans Are Giving Up Their US Citizenship—Report
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Customs Arrests Two Lebanese With $890,000 At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Prosecute Malami Or Lose Global Respect, International Partners Tell President Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: UNILAG Senate Rejects Acting Vice Chancellor, Says Prof Ogundipe Remains VC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Ayo Salami-led Panel More Judicial Than Investigative, Says Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Lai: The Most Dangerous Minister In Buhari’s Cabinet By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Send Old Generation Out Of Power, Obasanjo Tells African Youths
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights Man Detained By DSS On Orders Of Ooni Of Ife Remains In Custody 10 Days After Illegal Arrest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Invade Borno Communities, Injure Traditional Leader
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Former United States Ambassador To Nigeria, Walter Carrington, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad