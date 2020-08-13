Primary School Teacher Gets Life Sentence In Ondo State For Raping Minor

He was jailed by the state’s High Court in Akure, the capital, after he used N50 to lure the little girl before defiling her.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2020

Omotayo Adanlawo, a primary school teacher in Ondo State, was on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl.

He was jailed by the state’s High Court in Akure, the capital, after he used N50 to lure the little girl before defiling her.

The teacher had on August 28, 2018, committed the offence in the family house of the victim and threatened her not to tell anyone or she will die.

SaharaReporters gathered that a few weeks after the incident, the girl began to complain of stomach pains and could not also walk properly.

She was taken to a private hospital where a test confirmed that she had been raped.

The victim later opened up and explained that Adanlawo, who also attends the same church with her father, forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

The case was first reported at Iju/Itaogbolu Police Division but later transferred to Ala Area Command in Akure.

The primary school teacher in his confessional statement confirmed to the court that he gave the girl "N50 and chinchin" before the incident.

Ruling on Thursday, Justice Samuel Bola said the prosecution was able to prove there was penetration in the rape allegation against Mr Adanlawo.

The judge said the teacher failed to give convincing evidence to prove his innocence in the case and sentenced him to life imprisonment in line with section 358 of the criminal laws of Ondo State.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Customs Arrests Two Lebanese With $890,000 At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Armed Robbers Using Uncompleted Housing Estate As Hideout Attack Staff Of Agricultural Institute In Oyo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME They Want Me To Withdraw The Case, Widow Allegedly Raped By Police Inspector Says
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education Embattled UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Ogundipe, Drags Babalakin, Others To Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami Stopped Prosecution Of Dino Melaye
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Man, Wives Chain 11-year-old Son With Animals For Two Years In Kebbi State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, To Wed Special Adviser To Ex-Lagos Governor And Minister Of Works, Fashola
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
United States of America Why Thousands of Americans Are Giving Up Their US Citizenship—Report
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Repentant Terrorists Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander, Says Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Customs Arrests Two Lebanese With $890,000 At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Prosecute Malami Or Lose Global Respect, International Partners Tell President Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: UNILAG Senate Rejects Acting Vice Chancellor, Says Prof Ogundipe Remains VC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Ayo Salami-led Panel More Judicial Than Investigative, Says Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Lai: The Most Dangerous Minister In Buhari’s Cabinet By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Send Old Generation Out Of Power, Obasanjo Tells African Youths
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights Man Detained By DSS On Orders Of Ooni Of Ife Remains In Custody 10 Days After Illegal Arrest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We Could Have Used Military, Police, Others To Overrun Some PDP States During 2019 Elections –President Buhari
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Invade Borno Communities, Injure Traditional Leader
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad