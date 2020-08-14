Concerned Nigerians Group Writes United States, Buhari, Ganduje Over Death Sentence Of Kano-based Musician, Condemns Religious Persecution In Nigeria

The group said the judgment was repulsive to natural justice, equity and good conscience.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2020

Pro-democracy and human rights group, Concerned Nigerians, has written to President Muhammadu Buhari, Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje, and the United States Embassy over the sentencing of Kano-based musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, to death over blasphemy. 

The group said the judgment was repulsive to natural justice, equity and good conscience. 

It also condemned the attempt to religiously police the country, saying that Nigeria was a secular state. 

The letter reads, “Our constitution forbids religious policing in section 10, which prohibits the practice of state religion in any part of Nigeria and section 38 guarantees the right to freedom of thought, religion and conscience, including freedom to change religion and belief.

“We are appealing to the President and American Embassy to prevail on the Kano State governor to pardon the victim of this great injustice as his life is in serious danger at the Kano Central Prison where he’s being detained. We are currently in touch with the victim and we can confirm that he is kept under the worst possible conditions.”

