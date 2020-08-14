Governor El-Rufai Expresses Optimism On Deployment Of Special Forces To Southern Kaduna

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2020

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has expressed optimism on the deployment of Special Forces to Southern Kaduna to contain security challenges in the area. 

The governor also said that the state government will continue to place a premium on security as the backbone of sustainable development. 

El-Rufai made this known while addressing the Special Forces, who arrived the Sector 7 Headquarers of Operation Safe Haven in Kafanchan on Friday. 

The governor was represented by Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who was received at the base by the Commander Sector 7 Kafanchan, Col David Nwakonobi.

The commissioner in his remarks said,
“We came to formally welcome you to Kaduna State, and Southern Kaduna in particular after your induction. You are courageous and outstanding officers who have done well in Faskari, Batsari and other flash points in the country. 

“The governor is pleased with your deployment and optimistic that you will do well in consolidating the gains already achieved by troops, police and other security agencies in this general area. 

“Beyond the boots on the ground, the Kaduna State Government is conducting series of engagements with traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, civil society and other agencies, and we are making progress. 

“Our consistent appeal, is recourse to the law. No one should take the law on his or her own hands. Failure to recourse to the law only worsens the situation at hand, and as such, citizens must resort to available lawful means for arbitration and amicable resolution of grievances.”

The commissioner had a closed-door session with community leaders before leaving Kafanchan town.

