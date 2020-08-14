Kano Police Rescue 32-year-old Man Locked Up For Seven Years By Father, Stepmother

A 32-year-old man, Ahmad Aliyu, who had been locked inside a room by his father and stepmother for over seven years, has been rescued by the police in Kano.

He was rescued on Thursday evening by police and some human rights groups at Farawa Babban Layi in Mariri quarters of Kumbotso Local Government Area in Kano metropolis.

The victim was chained and caged after he was accused of drug abuse by his parents.

It was gathered that he went days without food and water and had to feed on his faeces and urine to stay alive.

Some of the neighbours in the area were to have informed the police and human rights activists about Aliyu’s situation.

The video of the rescued man went viral on Friday morning in Kano, showing how the police rescued him from the cage in which he was locked for seven years.

Residents and neighbours were shocked when they heard the news of the man.

Spokesman for the police in Kano, Mr Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident.

Haruna, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said they were still gathering information on the issue.