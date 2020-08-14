Kano Police Rescue 32-year-old Man Locked Up For Seven Years By Father, Stepmother

He was rescued on Thursday evening by police and some human rights groups at Farawa Babban Layi in Mariri quarters of Kumbotso Local Government Area in Kano metropolis.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2020

A 32-year-old man, Ahmad Aliyu, who had been locked inside a room by his father and stepmother for over seven years, has been rescued by the police in Kano.

He was rescued on Thursday evening by police and some human rights groups at Farawa Babban Layi in Mariri quarters of Kumbotso Local Government Area in Kano metropolis.

The victim was chained and caged after he was accused of drug abuse by his parents.

It was gathered that he went days without food and water and had to feed on his faeces and urine to stay alive. 

Some of the neighbours in the area were to have informed the police and human rights activists about Aliyu’s situation.

The video of the rescued man went viral on Friday morning in Kano, showing how the police rescued him from the cage in which he was locked for seven years.

Residents and neighbours were shocked when they heard the news of the man.

Spokesman for the police in Kano, Mr Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident.

Haruna, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said they were still gathering information on the issue.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Bauchi Lawmaker
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME How Ned Nwoko Humiliated Monarch, Asked Police To Dig Up Palace
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Primary School Teacher Gets Life Sentence In Ondo State For Raping Minor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Customs Arrests Two Lebanese With $890,000 At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Armed Robbers Using Uncompleted Housing Estate As Hideout Attack Staff Of Agricultural Institute In Oyo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Young Boy Abducted, Starved, And Chained To Bed In Retaliation For Leaked Ekiti Election Rigging Audio
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, To Wed Special Adviser To Ex-Lagos Governor And Minister Of Works, Fashola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military How Defence Minister Appointed Unqualified Kano Professor As Provost Of Nigerian Defence Academy
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal President Buhari Approves Appointment Of Four Supreme Court Judges From North
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Bauchi Lawmaker
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Mailafia Desperate To Breach Peace Of Nigeria, Says DSS
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Fresh Crisis Looms In APC As DG Progressive Governors Forum Reveals Plans To Foist Oshiomhole On Party
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Edo Residents Write Inspector-General of Police, Accuse Obaseki, Deputy Of Shooting During PDP Rally
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME How Ned Nwoko Humiliated Monarch, Asked Police To Dig Up Palace
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government, Bolt And Uber Reach New Agreement
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Prof Soyombo Announces Assumption Of Office As UNILAG Acting VC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Dumped APC, PDP For ZLP —Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Lawmaker Killed By Gunmen In Bauchi Buried
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad