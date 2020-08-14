President Buhari Approves Appointment Of Four Supreme Court Judges From North

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of four Supreme Court Judges from Northern Nigeria.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, made the announcement in a statement, adding that those appointed include Hon. Justice Tijjani Abubakar (North-East Zone), Hon. Justice Mohammed L. Garba (North-West Zone), Hon. Justice Abdu Aboki (North-West Zone), Hon. Justice Mohammed M. Saulawa.

Three heads of court, 11 judges for state high courts and four Kadis of Sharia Court of Appeal were also appointed.

SaharaReporters gathered that in October 2019, the National Judicial Council recommended the appointment of four justices of the Court of Appeal as justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria but President Buhari refused to forward their names to the Supreme Court for confirmation because the North-West geopolitical zone did not have a candidate on the list at the time.

One of the newly confirmed judges, Justice Mohammed Garba, headed the 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and that his inclusion on the list is said to be a compensation for his role in ensuring that Buhari returned elected.

It was also reliably gathered that the newly appointed judges will now be on same level with those from the Southern part of the country as a result of this development.