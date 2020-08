Prof Theophilus Soyombo has said that he had assumed office as Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Akoka.

He told Tribune on Friday that he assumed duties immediately he was named.

Soyombo, a professor of sociology at the Faculty of Social Sciences of the university, was appointed on Thursday by the Governing Council of the university led by Dr Wale Babalakin during a meeting in Abuja.

