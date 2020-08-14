Wedding Of President Buhari's Daughter, Hanan To Hold Inside Aso Villa

The wedding of Hanan, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari will be held inside the Aso Rock Villa, SaharaReporters has gathered.

The marriage is billed to take place on September 4, 2020.

Being the first-ever wedding to happen in the Aso Rock Villa, the event has been dubbed as 'The First wedding'.

In June, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party faulted Buhari for using the Presidential Villa for the National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress.

The PDP described the action as the height of corruption, as well as a desecration of the sanctity of the seat of power and national values.

The party accused the president of mixing party business with government activities, adding that public funds might have been used in the process.

Recall that SaharaReporters had earlier reported how Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari, flew to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in a jet belonging to billionaire Mohammed Indimi to shop for luxury items in preparation for Hanan's wedding.

The groom is the son of a former lawmaker, Alhaji Mahmud Sani Sha'aban, who represented Zaria in the House of Representatives from May 2003 to May 2007.

The groom is the son of a former lawmaker, Alhaji Mahmud Sani Sha'aban, who represented Zaria in the House of Representatives from May 2003 to May 2007.

Sha'aban is also a former governorship candidate in Kaduna State under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria.