Why I Dumped APC, PDP For ZLP —Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi

He was welcomed by the immediate-past governor of Ondo, Olusegun Mimiko, during a ceremony to welcome him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2020

Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor of Ondo State, on Friday officially defected to the Zenith Labour Party from the Peoples Democratic Party after weeks of speculation. 

Ajayi was received into ZLP by the party's state Chairman, Mr Joseph Akinlaja, in Akure, the state capital. 

He was welcomed by the immediate-past governor of Ondo, Olusegun Mimiko, during a ceremony to welcome him. 

Speaking at the event, Ajayi said his decision to pitch tenet with the ZLP was as a result of the fallout in the primaries of both the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress. 

He said, "It is obvious that the affirmation of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as candidate of the APC coupled with the seeming failure of the PDP to produce a dependable and formidable alternative has dampened the democratic enthusiasm and morale of the people. 

"The hope and rechannel the energy of the progressive electorates, I am teaming up with members of the ZLP, a chunk of most of the other members and my teeming allies from both the PDP and APC."

He described the ZLP as a dependable platform to rescue the people of the state from the hands of the current government of APC in the state. 

The deputy governor also asked his supporters to join him in the Zenith Labour Party, noting that there was need to change and take it back from the "nepotistic administration" of Governor Akeredolu.

Earlier, Mr Akinlaja said the ZLP was the third force that would win the governorship election but pleaded with supporters of the party especially the youth to shun thuggery and violence.  

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to be fair, free and transparent in the conduct of the election.

Ex-lawmakers, Kasim Olanrewaju and Olumide Araoyinbo, led some members from the PDP and APC to the ZLP.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, To Wed Special Adviser To Ex-Lagos Governor And Minister Of Works, Fashola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal President Buhari Approves Appointment Of Four Supreme Court Judges From North
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Bauchi Lawmaker
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Mailafia Desperate To Breach Peace Of Nigeria, Says DSS
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Fresh Crisis Looms In APC As DG Progressive Governors Forum Reveals Plans To Foist Oshiomhole On Party
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Governor El-Rufai Expresses Optimism On Deployment Of Special Forces To Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, To Wed Special Adviser To Ex-Lagos Governor And Minister Of Works, Fashola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military How Defence Minister Appointed Unqualified Kano Professor As Provost Of Nigerian Defence Academy
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal President Buhari Approves Appointment Of Four Supreme Court Judges From North
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Bauchi Lawmaker
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Mailafia Desperate To Breach Peace Of Nigeria, Says DSS
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Fresh Crisis Looms In APC As DG Progressive Governors Forum Reveals Plans To Foist Oshiomhole On Party
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Kano Police Rescue 32-year-old Man Locked Up For Seven Years By Father, Stepmother
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Edo Residents Write Inspector-General of Police, Accuse Obaseki, Deputy Of Shooting During PDP Rally
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME How Ned Nwoko Humiliated Monarch, Asked Police To Dig Up Palace
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government, Bolt And Uber Reach New Agreement
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Prof Soyombo Announces Assumption Of Office As UNILAG Acting VC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Lawmaker Killed By Gunmen In Bauchi Buried
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad