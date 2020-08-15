Air Force Destroys Bandits Camp In Kaduna

The airstrikes were carried out by the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike, a joint military operation with the mission to help rid the country’s North-West of bandits presently terrorising the region.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 15, 2020

The Nigerian military said it has neutralised several armed bandits at their camp in the Kuduru Forest area of Kaduna State.

According to a statement by a military spokesman, John Enenche, the strikes were carried out on August 13.

The statement said the destroyed camp was occupied by members of an Ansaru terrorist sect led by one Mallam Abba.

The statement reads, "The Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike has neutralised several armed bandits at their camp in the Kuduru Forest area of Kaduna State.

"This was achieved through air strikes carried out on 13 August, 2020 on the heels of intelligence reports indicating the convergence of members of an Ansaru terrorist sect-linked bandits group led by one Mallam Abba at the location. Aerial surveillance missions conducted over the area also observed several bandits, some wielding weapons, in the forest.

"Nigerian Air Force jets and helicopter gunships were therefore tasked to attack the location. Several of the bandits were killed as the attack aircraft strafed the area, while others attempting to escape were mopped-up in follow-on attacks."
Nigeria's North-West has recently witnessed a surge in bandits attacks and killings, leading to calls by Nigerians for the sack of service chiefs.

Recall that the military on Friday deployed special forces to curb the recent attacks and killings in the Southern part of Kaduna State.

