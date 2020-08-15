BREAKING: DSS Invites Former Speaker, Ghali Umar Na'abba, For Criticising Buhari's Government

Recall that Na'abba had accused President Muhammadu Buhari of turning Nigeria into a failed state, describing him as an irresponsive and incompetent leader in the history of the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 15, 2020

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na'abba, has been invited by the Department of State Services over the interview he granted Channels Television on Thursday regarding the agenda of the National Consultative Front to bring about a new Nigeria that works for all.

Spokesperson for the group, Dr Tanko Yunusa, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Ghali Umar Na'abba

He said the former Speaker had decided to honour the DSS invitation on Monday by 12:00pm.

The statement reads, "Please be notified that the DSS on Friday sent an invitation to NCFront Co-Chair and former Speaker of Nigeria, Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na'abba, after his very profound interview on Channels Television on Thursday in regard to the NCFront agenda to bring about a new Nigeria that works for all.

"However, our leader, Ghali Umar Na'abba, has decided to honour the DSS invitation and therefore shall be visiting the DSS Headquarters in Abuja on Monday at 12noon.

"All NCFront organs, structures and allies nationwide are by this notice put on the alert as eternal vigilance is the price of liberty."

 

SaharaReporters, New York

