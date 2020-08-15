Chinese Government Blocking Our Evacuation, Says Nigerians Stranded In China

The evacuees, who said they paid $ 1,400 (N655,200) evacuation fee, stated that the government keeps postponing their flight date.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 15, 2020

Nigerians stranded in China have accused the Chinese Government of blocking their evacuation to Nigeria.

The evacuees, who said they paid $ 1,400 (N655,200) evacuation fee, stated that the government keeps postponing their flight date.

They lamented that the continuous postponement of their evacuation flight has made them incur more expenses.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, one of the stranded ladies, who simply identified herself as Ijeoma and spoke on behalf of other Nigerians, said they have been paying for hotel accommodation and feeding when the government gave them a departure date.

She noted that the indefinite postponement has meant they have to keep spending more money on accommodation until the government was ready to airlift them.

She said, “We paid the sum of $1,400(N655,200) in order to be evacuated back to Nigeria.

“Not only that the cost of this flight is outrageous but we were previously told that the evacuation date is on the 19th of August and the reason why the cost is very high is that the flight will come empty to evacuate Nigerians in China.

“As of 14th of August, it was related to us that because Chinese in Nigeria are having some difficulties and may not depart from Nigeria on the 18th.

“It has affected our original date of departure and there is no guarantee that the flight might come soon.

“We all have been paying for the hotel rooms and our feedings ever since this arrangement has been made and hope that we will be leaving on the 19th.

“This news will not only frustrate us out of our hotels but will do us more harm.”

Ijeoma appealed to the Nigerian Government to make quick intervention in ensuring their swift return to the country.

“What is the essence of paying N655,200 for one way ticket if our fate of being evacuated will be decided by Chinese in Nigeria.

“I want to appeal to the relevant authorities, Foreign Affairs Minister of Nigeria, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Honourable Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika;  and the  Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; to come to our rescue.

“We need the Nigerian Government to quickly come to our rescue,” the stranded Nigerians in China pleaded.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government, Bolt And Uber Reach New Agreement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Customs Arrests Two Lebanese With $890,000 At Port Harcourt Airport
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Travel Oyo Governor, Ooni Of Ife Offer To Help Stranded Nigerian Ladies In Lebanon
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: Real Reason President Buhari’s Wife, Aisha, Travelled To Dubai
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Opinion Nok, Jos To The Tafawa Belewa’s Tomb (I) By Patrick Naagbanton
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Guest Columnist A Passage to India By Femi Adesina
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Why We Removed Ogundipe As Vice Chancellor –Babalakin, UNILAG Pro-Chancellor
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, To Wed Special Adviser To Ex-Lagos Governor And Minister Of Works, Fashola
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Top Lagos APC Member, Lanre Rasak, Is Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics I Got Information On Northern Governor Leading Boko Haram From Fulani Traders –Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal President Buhari Approves Appointment Of Four Supreme Court Judges From North
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military FCT Natives, Nigerian Army Clash Over Land In Abuja
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military How Defence Minister Appointed Unqualified Kano Professor As Provost Of Nigerian Defence Academy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Invites Former Speaker, Ghali Umar Na'abba, For Criticising Buhari's Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government, Bolt And Uber Reach New Agreement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency We'll Persuade Buhari To Sack Service Chiefs –Senate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Ghana Security Officials In Ghana Attack Nigerian Traders, Confiscate Goods Despite Evidence Of Tax Payment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Two Cents By Tony Ademiluyi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad