Chinese Government Blocking Our Evacuation, Says Nigerians Stranded In China

Nigerians stranded in China have accused the Chinese Government of blocking their evacuation to Nigeria.

The evacuees, who said they paid $ 1,400 (N655,200) evacuation fee, stated that the government keeps postponing their flight date.

They lamented that the continuous postponement of their evacuation flight has made them incur more expenses.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, one of the stranded ladies, who simply identified herself as Ijeoma and spoke on behalf of other Nigerians, said they have been paying for hotel accommodation and feeding when the government gave them a departure date.

She noted that the indefinite postponement has meant they have to keep spending more money on accommodation until the government was ready to airlift them.

She said, “We paid the sum of $1,400(N655,200) in order to be evacuated back to Nigeria.

“Not only that the cost of this flight is outrageous but we were previously told that the evacuation date is on the 19th of August and the reason why the cost is very high is that the flight will come empty to evacuate Nigerians in China.

“As of 14th of August, it was related to us that because Chinese in Nigeria are having some difficulties and may not depart from Nigeria on the 18th.

“It has affected our original date of departure and there is no guarantee that the flight might come soon.

“We all have been paying for the hotel rooms and our feedings ever since this arrangement has been made and hope that we will be leaving on the 19th.

“This news will not only frustrate us out of our hotels but will do us more harm.”

Ijeoma appealed to the Nigerian Government to make quick intervention in ensuring their swift return to the country.

“What is the essence of paying N655,200 for one way ticket if our fate of being evacuated will be decided by Chinese in Nigeria.

“I want to appeal to the relevant authorities, Foreign Affairs Minister of Nigeria, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Honourable Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; and the Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; to come to our rescue.

“We need the Nigerian Government to quickly come to our rescue,” the stranded Nigerians in China pleaded.