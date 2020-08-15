Delta APC, Others Berate Governor Okowa Over Appointment Of Aides After Slash In Workers Salaries

Condemnation has continued to trail Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's appointment of aides even after slashing salaries of civil servants in Delta State.

Okowa had in July invited the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, and Joint Negotiating Council in the state to an emergency meeting where they were asked to choose between retrenchment of workers and a cut in monthly salaries.

Barely two weeks after the commencement of the implementation of the slash in salaries, Governor Okowa swore in immediate-past National Vice Chairman of PDP, South-South, Emmanuel Ogidi, and former House of Representatives member, Sunny Emeyese, as special advisers.

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa

Okowa, despite the cut in civil servants salaries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, made over 50 new appointments of aides already presented letters.

Reacting to the development, the All Progressives Congress, Young Nigerian Rights Organisation and others have all condemned the political appointments by Governor Okowa.

In a statement by the state's APC Publicity Secretary, Sylvester Imonina, the party condemned what it termed anti-people leadership by Okowa especially the reduction of workers salaries.

It said, "The All Progressives Congress in Delta State condemns in totality the pharaonic leadership style of Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa."

On his part, Director-General of Young Nigerian Rights Organisation, Victor Ojei, lamented the action of Governor Okowa, accusing his administration of lacking vision.