Dubai Sends Urgent Food Supplies To Nigeria

The humanitarian aid to Nigeria according to Maktoum is a way of showing support for Nigeria’s efforts in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 15, 2020

The Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has ordered officials in his country to send urgent medical aid and food supplies to Nigeria. 

This was revealed in a Twitter post by the UAE Embassy in Nigeria. 

The humanitarian aid to Nigeria according to Maktoum is a way of showing support for Nigeria’s efforts in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The statement read, “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum orders urgent medical aid and food supplies to be sent to the friendly Nigerian people to support the efforts of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and limiting its spread. In a clear confirmation of the UAE's solidarity with all brotherly and friendly countries in crises.”

The relief shipment, which includes seven tonnes of medical supplies and five tonnes of food supplies, were dispatched from Dubai.

