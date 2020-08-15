I Got Information On Northern Governor Leading Boko Haram From Fulani Traders –Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Obadiah Mailafia, has said that he got the information about a state governor from the Northern part of the country leading Boko Haram insurgents from Fulani traders in a market.

Mailafia was invited by the Department of State Services over a claim he made on the issue while speaking as a guest during a radio programme in Abuja on Monday.

In an interview with BBC Hausa on Thursday, Mailafia revealed that he got the information from “some Fulani traders” in the market and did not know that his comments would go viral.

Mailafia said he explained to the DSS what he knew about the incident and apologised for any statements he made that offended others.

He added that he was a fan of President Muhammadu Buhari “but there are bad people who don’t give him the advice to help him”.

