Nigerian Airport Officials Allegedly Collecting Money In Place Of COVID-19 Test Results

SaharaReporters gathered that airport officials rather than do the right thing, now collect money in place of COVID-19 tests from passengers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 15, 2020

Some Nigerian airport officials have been discovered to be collecting money in place of carrying out COVID-19 tests to those entering Nigeria from other countries.

Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, had in July said that inbound passengers from foreign trips will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival at Nigeria airports.

Mustapha said this was aimed at protecting all stakeholders and preventing further spread of the Coronavirus disease, especially through the airports.

File Photo

SaharaReporters gathered that airport officials rather than do the right thing, now collect money in place of COVID-19 tests from passengers.

“In this Coronavirus pandemic, they are still putting money above the lives of the common man. Someone very close to me came to Nigeria from Dubai on Wednesday night and they were routed to Abuja.

“Before leaving Dubai, he had already been tested and he was negative. On getting to Nigeria, their passports were seized and they were told they would be on isolation for two weeks.

“Can you believe that they gave them the option of paying to collect their passport and go without any form of tests or follow-up. He paid N50,000 and he was allowed to go, some paid as high as N100,000 to N150,000 depending on if you know someone there. As you are reading this, he has left Abuja and arrived Lagos.”

