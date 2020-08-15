Security Officials In Ghana Attack Nigerian Traders, Confiscate Goods Despite Evidence Of Tax Payment

Nigerians living in Ghana have continued to suffer humiliation at the hands of Ghanaian authorities as security operatives forcefully locked up their shops including those whose papers and tax payments were up to date.

President, National Association of Nigerian Traders, Ken Ukaoha, revealed this while bringing the attention of the Nigerian Government to the latest attack on them in the country.

In a video obtained by SaharaReporters on Saturday where armed security agents invaded a shop belonging to a Nigerian, they could be seen forcefully locking up the place without asking for documents.

The owner of the shop can be heard in the video telling the security operatives that he had paid all his taxes and was not operating illegal business.

Despite his explanations, the officials went ahead to seal the shop.

Ukaoha said, "The Ghanaian authorities today rolled out all their forces against Nigerians and their businesses, forcefully locking all shops belonging to Nigerians including those whose papers and tax payments were up to date.

"In the process, some Nigerians were manhandled and some goods and belongings confiscated. This is a clear signal and perhaps should be the final attack that must awaken Nigerian Government to reality.

"Would the Nigerian Government wait for further signals to understand that reciprocity is part of diplomacy? How long shall we suffer this humiliation?

"I hereby call on all well-meaning Nigerians and indeed credible leaders to come out and confront this perennial attack and degradation that has defiled the solution and even overwhelmed ECOWAS."

Recall that over 600 shops belonging to foreign traders, particularly Nigerians, at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Ghana, were locked up by members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association.