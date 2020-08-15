Zamfara Students Facing Expulsion Beg Gusau-Tsafe Federal Constituency Lawmaker, Kabiru Mai, To Fulfill Scholarship Promise

This has led many students from his constituency to drop out of the university. We want to beg Hon Kabiru Mai to please consider these students and help pay their tuition fees as he promised.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 15, 2020

About 148 students, who hail from Gusau and Tsafe Federal Constituency in Zamfara State, have appealed to their lawmaker, Kabiru Amadu Mai Palace, to fulfill his promise to pay their tuition in Sokoto State University.

The students, who reached out to SaharaReporters, said they were on the brink of expulsion because of their inability to pay the fees.

The Sokoto State University had, in 2019, increased tuition by over 100 per cent for the new academic session and issued a seven-day ultimatum for students to comply or withdraw from the university.

Owing to the tuition hike, SaharaReporters learnt some of the affected students lost their admission while others had to drop out.

After the public outcry and complaints, Mai Palace promised to pay the tuition of students from his constituencies to alleviate their plight.

One of the affected students said, "Last year, Sokoto State University introduced high tuition, which led many to drop out of the school.  

"Those affected from Zamfara sought support from elites in the state, including senators and members of the House of Representatives in their constituencies.

"Hon Kabiru Mai appointed a screening committee to collate the names of the affected students from his constituency. The committee has not been able to reach him since, which made all their efforts abortive.

"This has led many students from his constituency to drop out of the university. We want to beg Hon Kabiru Mai to please consider these students and help pay their tuition fees as he promised."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Why We Removed Ogundipe As Vice Chancellor –Babalakin, UNILAG Pro-Chancellor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Prof Soyombo Announces Assumption Of Office As UNILAG Acting VC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption NDDC Scholarship: Ten Days After Buhari’s Directive, Students' Tuition Still Unpaid
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: During Lockdown In April, Ten Unity Schools Paid Out N135m To Feed Students
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Parents Call For Investigation Into Alleged Extortion By Ondo Navy School
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education I see Present Challenge As An Opportunity To Attain A Higher Level, Says UNILAG VC, Prof Ogundipe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, To Wed Special Adviser To Ex-Lagos Governor And Minister Of Works, Fashola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Why We Removed Ogundipe As Vice Chancellor –Babalakin, UNILAG Pro-Chancellor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal President Buhari Approves Appointment Of Four Supreme Court Judges From North
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military How Defence Minister Appointed Unqualified Kano Professor As Provost Of Nigerian Defence Academy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Edo Residents Write Inspector-General of Police, Accuse Obaseki, Deputy Of Shooting During PDP Rally
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics I Got Information On Northern Governor Leading Boko Haram From Fulani Traders –Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military FCT Natives, Nigerian Army Clash Over Land In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME How Ned Nwoko Humiliated Monarch, Asked Police To Dig Up Palace
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency We'll Persuade Buhari To Sack Service Chiefs –Senate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government, Bolt And Uber Reach New Agreement
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Amaechi, Abati, Nigeria And Chinese Loans By David Iyofor  
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Most Nigerian Girls In Lebanon Entered Legally-- Lebanese Envoy
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad