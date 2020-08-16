Another Man Chained By Father In Kano Rescued

The victim was said to have been chained and caged for an undisclosed reason by his parents.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 16, 2020

An unidentified 32-year-old man has been rescued by the police after being locked up in a room by his father at Sheka neighborhood in Kano for 15 years.

The victim was said to have been chained and caged for an undisclosed reason by his parents.

He was said to have lost his physical strength and was emaciated when he was rescued and was immediately rushed to Nasarawa Hospital in Kano.

This comes three days after one Aliyu, a resident of Farawa Babban Layi in Mariri Quarters of Kumbotso Local Government Area, was rescued by the police after being held in isolation for seven years by his parents.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

