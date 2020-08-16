Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Three Soldiers In Fresh Attack On Borno Community

At least three Nigerian soldiers have been killed and several others missing after an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the attack took place on Saturday in Ladari, Northern part of Gamboru.

According to a military source, several weapons and ammunition were stolen during the attack that lasted for two hours.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.

Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who lay ambush on their path.