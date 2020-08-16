Gunmen Abduct Two Travellers In Ondo

The Akoko axis of the state is well known for kidnapping including Fulani herdsmen attacks.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 16, 2020

Suspected armed hoodlums have abducted two travellers in Ondo State. 

The travellers were seized on the Ikun-Oba Akoko area of the state. 

Gunmen Google

The victims were kidnapped on Saturday evening while returning from a festival in the community. 

A member of the local vigilante group confirmed the incident to our correspondent. 

One of the kidnapped victims was identified as Surajudeen Alao. 

The abduction comes barely five days after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu launched the South-West security code-named 'Operation Amotekun', promising that crimes of such nature would be nipped in the bud.
 
Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson for the police in Ondo, could not immediately confirm the abduction when contacted.

