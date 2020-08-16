IGP Orders Nationwide Clampdown On Proliferation Of Prohibited Firearms Ahead Of Edo, Ondo Elections

As part of preparations towards the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states as well as efforts by the police high command to curb the proliferation of prohibited firearms in the country, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered Commissioners of Police across the country to immediately initiate appropriate actions to identify, arrest and prosecute any individual(s) or group(s) in possession of prohibited firearms.

In a statement, Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, said that the directive had become necessary following the need to curb the spread of dangerous weapons in the country.

IGP Mohammed Adamu

The statement reads, "In addition, the directive is targeted at addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the country which is contrary to the provisions of Chapter F.28 LFN 2004 of the Firearms Act.

"In a similar vein, Commissioners of Police in all the states of the Federation and the FCT have been directed to immediately convene an enlightenment meeting of all vigilante groups and quasi security outfits spread across the country in order to ensure that their activities are in conformity with the extant laws guiding their establishment and operations.

"The IGP, while observing that several civil groups – vigilantes, quasi states and regional security outfits under various guises are arming themselves with prohibited firearms and weapons in contravention of the provisions of the Firearms Act, notes that the trend if unchecked, will pose serious threat to national security.

"The IGP enjoins citizens to cooperate with the police in the enforcement of this order as it is aimed at ensuring safety of lives and property in the country."