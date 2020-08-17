CAMA: Abide By Rule Or Create Your Country, Presidency Replies Oyedepo

Oyedepo, while speaking in his church on Sunday, described as illegal the power given to a minister to remove a trustee and close the accounts of the church without legal backing.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2020

An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has berated the presiding bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, for kicking against the Company and Allied Matters Acts in churches.

He said, “Who was Paul persecuting? The church! Who said, “I’m the one you are persecuting?” Jesus! This country is going too far and it’s a risk. I saw something on CAMA (Company Allied Matters Act) and they put religious bodies there that Registrar-General can remove trustees without a recourse to the court. Don’t try it!"

Reacting to the issue, Onochie said, "I hope this is not true. If it is, Oyedepo will have to manufacture his own country and live by his own laws.

“As long as he lives and operates within the entity called Nigeria, he will live by Nigerian rules and laws. He will do as he's told by the law. Enough of lawlessness.”

CAMA provides that religious bodies and non-governmental organisations will be strictly regulated by the Registrar-General of Corporate Affairs Commission and a supervising minister.

The law also wields power to suspend the trustees of an association or a religious body and appoint an interim manager or managers to coordinate its affairs where it reasonably believes that there had been any misconduct or mismanagement, or where the affairs of the association are being run fraudulently or where it is necessary or desirable for the purpose of public interest.

SaharaReporters, New York

