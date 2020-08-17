Hausa/Fulani Community Demands Chiefdoms In Southern Kaduna, Indigenes Condemn Request

The Hausa-Fulani community of Southern Kaduna has asked the Kaduna State House of Assembly to enact a law for the creation of chiefdoms for them in places like Kasuwan Magani, Kachia and Zango Urban, which they claim to have founded.

The group also demanded a law that would put an end to Hausa-Fulani being referred to as settlers, adding that they were the original owners of Southern Kaduna.

Leader of the group and Chief Imam of Kafanchan, Kabir Kasim, disclosed this in Kaduna on Sunday at a meeting.

Kasim said, "There are about 30 ethnic groups in the eight local government areas that make up Southern Kaduna, among which include: Hausa-Fulani, Jaba (Ham), Atyap (Kataf), Kadara (Adara), Baju (Kaje) in addition to Nigerians from other parts of the country. The Muslims constitute about 40% while the Christians have 60% of the population.

"Most of the major towns in Southern Kaduna were founded by Hausa Fulani. For example, Zango, Kachia, Unguwan Rimi, Zankuwa, Kagarko, Jere and Jama’a (Kafanchan). Hausa-Fulani are the largest single tribe in Southern Kaduna. In spite of this, they are always targets.

"Muslims are always referred to as settlers, while it is historically on record that Southern Kaduna was founded by Fulani tribe called Kachechere."

He said major Christian tribes laying claim to the area originally migrated from other Northern states like Kano, Bauchi and Taraba.

But in a swift reaction, President of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, Jonathan Asake, while speaking with SaharaReporters, said the agenda of Governor Nasir el-Rufai was to carry out ethnic cleansing in Southern Kaduna.

He added that the action and inaction of the governor had given impetus to the brazen demands by the Fulani community.

"They can go and claim Kano because most of these people causing these havoc come from Kano, Sokoto, Katsina and Jigawa. They are not indigenes of Southern Kaduna.

"El-Rufai is giving them the latitude to cause this problem when they said they want their own chiefdom. It is not chiefdom, it is emirate they are looking for.

"I want to let him know that before him there were governors and after him there will be governors who will bring peace we need in Kaduna State."

He also denied allegations made by Governor el-Rufai that some leaders of Southern Kaduna demanded gratification from him.